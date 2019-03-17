Angels pitcher Trevor Cahill 'out of whack' in 7-2 loss to Cleveland

ON THE MOUND: Starting pitcher Trevor Cahill walked the first batter he faced, then gave up a two-run first inning. He ended his outing allowing four runs, two earned, and four hits in four innings. He also struck out two batters. “He was a little bit out of whack mechanically early in the game. … Certainly not concerned about it,” manager Brad Ausmus said. … Daniel Hudson gave up one hit, a run and a walk in his inning on the mound. … Matt Ramsey gave up two hits, two runs and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. … Luis Garcia gave up two hits, but he, Dan Jennings and Brett Hanewich held the Indians scoreless through 3 1/3 combined innings.