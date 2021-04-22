Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Houston Astros on Thursday

﻿The Angels head to Houston in a slump, losing each of their past two series against the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals. They are facing an even colder Astros team that is 1-5 at home and has dropped nine of their last 10 games.

The Angels and Astros split a two-game set earlier this month, with Mike Trout hitting a pair of home runs in that series. The center fielder, however, has struggled in his career at Minute Maid Park, posting a lifetime .218 batting average and 11 home runs in 55 games, his lowest batting average at any ballpark.

The Angels will look to Alex Cobb to continue his solid but short tenure with the club. He has given up two walks and one home run over 11 2/3 innings across two starts this season, both Angels victories.

(VSIN)

For the Astros, Christian Javier gets the start. His forte is not giving up contact — he’s allowed an average of six hits per nine innings across his 14 MLB appearances for a 6-2 record and a 3.29 ERA.

The Astros are averaging 3.2 runs per game at home, ahead of only the Texas Rangers for the fewest in MLB. They’ve gone 4-9 on the season as the betting favorite, the worst mark of any team that has been a favorite over at least eight games. The Angels are 3-2 in the role of underdog.

