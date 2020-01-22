Short-handed Clippers miss chance to win fifth in a row at Atlanta

Half an hour before tipoff Wednesday inside State Farm Arena, Clippers forward Paul George tested the strained left hamstring that has kept him from playing since Jan. 5.

Working from one corner of the three-point arc to the other, he caught passes from assistant coach John Welch before gingerly jumping to hoist three-pointers, making 11 of his last 12. When the workout was over, he spent 20 minutes near the scorer’s table, talking with Lawrence Frank, the team’s president of basketball operations.

For a team that has played with its full complement for one game in three-plus months, getting the All-Star back on track is a top priority, one that is not to be rushed. But if the Clippers have become begrudgingly accustomed to playing short-handed, Wednesday presented a severe scenario. Not only was George out but Kawhi Leonard sat one night after scoring 36 points in Dallas, as part of his load management strategy, and starting guard Patrick Beverley (sore right groin) was also sidelined.

The Clippers missed more than three starters though, in a 102-95 defeat to Atlanta, in which Los Angeles blew a 21-point lead and saw its four-game winning streak snapped. They missed 14 free throws and numerous second-half opportunities to shut the door on the Hawks, who were missing their own star in Trae Young. Atlanta outscored the Clippers 61-35 in the second half.

The finish stood in stark contrast to the game’s start, when a patchwork Clippers lineup looked like a super-team by unleashing a 26-1 run in the first quarter. Montrezl Harrell scored 21 first-half points, 18 of which were scored in his first eight minutes as he punished a Hawks lineup with little rim protection. He finished with 30 points, his league-leading fourth game this season with 30 or more points off the bench.

Lou Willaism started and finished with 18 points on six-of-19 shooting form the field. He missed all seven of his three-point shots. Also reaching double figures were Landry Shamet (13 points) and Ivica Zubac (11 points).

Center John Collins led Atlanta with 33 points and 16 rebounds, seven on the offensive end.

A 12-1 Atlanta run to open the second half cut its deficit to 61-53 and the Hawks (11-34) held the Clippers (31-14) to 15 points in the third quarter to trail by only six entering the fourth. Atlanta took its first lead since midway through the first quarter on a Goodwin layup with 3:56 to play.

George missed the first game of the road trip to recuperate in Los Angeles before meeting the team Tuesday in Dallas. He took part in two-on-two games the next day, coach Doc Rivers said.

“As I said before I know he’s close but I don’t know if that means tomorrow, or five days,” Rivers said before tipoff. “We’re just letting him go through the process. That’s something you don’t want to rush. Hamstrings are just a tricky thing and you don’t want to take any chances and we will error on the cautious side, for sure.”