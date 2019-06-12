Dodgers put Scott Alexander on IL, recall Caleb Ferguson from minors

The Dodgers signed first-round pick Kody Hoese for $2,740,300 — his full slot value as the 25th overall selection — according to a person familiar with the situation. Hoese, a third baseman out of Tulane, was one of the Dodgers’ two first-round choices. The Dodgers announced they also signed 17 of their other 40 draft picks, including third-round selection Ryan Pepiot, a right-hander out of Butler. The club’s other first-round selection, North Carolina infielder and outfielder Michael Busch, remains unsigned. … The Dodgers started Enrique Hernandez over David Freese at first base for the second consecutive game Tuesday as Freese deals with knee soreness. Hernandez hadn’t played first base this season before Monday.