Why Ducks picked him: Zegras, 18, will be a play-making impact forward in their system. He is a great skater who can play center or wing, and he sees the ice well. Zegras is part of an excellent draft class for the U.S. national development team, having scored 12 goals with 35 assists in 33 games in the exhibition part of the season (60 penalty minutes). He is committed to Boston University.