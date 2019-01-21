What we learned in the NHL last week: Capitals continue slide while Islanders streak

The Washington Capitals held a players-only meeting on Sunday after their 8-5 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks extended their losing streak to five, their longest since early in the 2014-15 season. They’ve been outscored 23-9 in that span and their power play is two for 13. They’re going through a midseason lull, which is reasonable given their long Stanley Cup journey last spring, and they’re still deep and good enough to not have major concerns. But coach Todd Reirden’s lineup shuffling hasn’t produced a spark and they’re realizing they must look ahead, not back. “Our biggest battle is going to be making sure we’re not complacent,” goaltender Braden Holtby told the Washington Post. “It’s one of those things that’s going to be hard, getting over the fact that last year is last year. You move on. We have to figure out a way to be the best we can be this year, because every year the game gets harder. We’re going to need more than last year to have the success we want.”