Eight teams selected for Southern Section Open Division girls' basketball playoffs

Eight teams were announced for the Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs Friday, beginning a new era featuring pool play to decide the final two teams to play for the championship Feb. 23 at Cal Baptist.
The boys’ division announcement included 12 potential teams and won’t be finalized until after several games are played Friday night.
Although no seeds were announced, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon has been the top team all season for boys and girls. The Trailblazers’ boys team has one final game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Pasadena City College against Temecula Rancho Christian, also an Open Division selection. The Sierra Canyon girls’ team is 26-0.
The 12 boys’ teams under consideration are Sierra Canyon, Chino Hills, La Verne Damien, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, Los Angeles Loyola, Rancho Christian, Corona Centennial, Bellflower St. John Bosco, Santa Ana Mater Dei, Etiwanda, Moreno Valley Rancho Verde and Torrance Bishop Montgomery.
The eight girls’ teams are Sierra Canyon, Torrance Bishop Montgomery, Etiwanda, Santa Ana Mater Dei, Redondo, Fullerton Rosary, Fullerton Troy and Los Angeles Windward.
The first round for boys teams is Feb. 8. For girls teams, it’s Feb. 9. Seedings will be revealed Sunday. The higher seed will be the home school but must have a gym that seats a minimum of 2,000 for boys and 1,000 for girls. The winner of each four-team pool advances to the final.