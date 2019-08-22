Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Thursday’s prep football scores

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Aug. 22, 2019
10:19 PM
CITY

NONLEAGUE

North Hollywood 13, View Park 12

SOUTHERN SECTION

SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE

Cornerstone Christian 35, Temecula Prep 14

NONLEAGUE

Beckman 27, Troy 18

Bishop Amat 17, Diamond Ranch 0

Burbank Burroughs 59, Hueneme 18

Cypress 28, Peninsula 9

La Canada 17, Hacienda Heights Wilson 14

La Habra 21, Upland 14

La Mirada 38, El Toro 0

Long Beach Wilson 24, Mayfair 13

Norte Vista 28, Paloma Valley 14

Northview 31, El Rancho 23

Pasadena Poly 42, Cathedral City 7

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 63, California Military Institute 12

Sonora 23, Pomona 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 47, New Designs Watts 0

Laguna Beach 43, Baltimore (Md.) Green Street Academy 13

