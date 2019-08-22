Thursday’s prep football scores

CITY
NONLEAGUE
North Hollywood 13, View Park 12
SOUTHERN SECTION
SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE
Cornerstone Christian 35, Temecula Prep 14
NONLEAGUE
Beckman 27, Troy 18
Bishop Amat 17, Diamond Ranch 0
Burbank Burroughs 59, Hueneme 18
Cypress 28, Peninsula 9
La Canada 17, Hacienda Heights Wilson 14
La Habra 21, Upland 14
La Mirada 38, El Toro 0
Long Beach Wilson 24, Mayfair 13
Norte Vista 28, Paloma Valley 14
Northview 31, El Rancho 23
Pasadena Poly 42, Cathedral City 7
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 63, California Military Institute 12
Sonora 23, Pomona 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 47, New Designs Watts 0
Laguna Beach 43, Baltimore (Md.) Green Street Academy 13