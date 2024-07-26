Camp takeaways: Chargers’ defense getting up to speed

The Chargers’ defense is beginning to take shape, with the linebacking corps, anchored by All-Pros Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, standing out Friday as the first week of training camp nears its end.

Some takeaways from Day 3:

A look at the Chargers’ defense

When Jim Harbaugh left the University of Michigan to become the Chargers’ head coach, he brought along his defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Minter, who previously coached in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, said readjusting to the league hasn’t been any different since he’s again working with Harbaugh.

“Training camp right now feels like training camp last year with Harbaugh,” Minter said. “With him, you kind of know how it’s going to go and how practice is going to be designed.”

Minter’s approach for the defense is to continue acclimating the players while guiding them to where they need to be before the preseason. The last few days have heavily focused on installing schemes.

“Guys have retained a lot of information that we gave them during the offseason,” Minter said. “That has really helped us get off to a fast start.”

Minter noted a palpable hunger on the defensive side. The secondary group has shown high energy, and he sees a strong drive with the linebacking corps, especially Mack and Bosa.

“I am really happy with where they are at and look forward to progressing them further,” Minter said. “I think the depth in that room will help both of those guys.”