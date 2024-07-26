Advertisement
Chargers

Camp takeaways: Chargers’ defense getting up to speed

Chargers outside linebackers Khalil Mack, left, and Joey Bosa walk off the field during practice.
Chargers outside linebackers Khalil Mack, left, and Joey Bosa have been at the forefront of the defense’s early camp progression this week.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
Share via
1

The Chargers’ defense is beginning to take shape, with the linebacking corps, anchored by All-Pros Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, standing out Friday as the first week of training camp nears its end.

Some takeaways from Day 3:

A look at the Chargers’ defense

When Jim Harbaugh left the University of Michigan to become the Chargers’ head coach, he brought along his defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Advertisement

Minter, who previously coached in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, said readjusting to the league hasn’t been any different since he’s again working with Harbaugh.

“Training camp right now feels like training camp last year with Harbaugh,” Minter said. “With him, you kind of know how it’s going to go and how practice is going to be designed.”

Minter’s approach for the defense is to continue acclimating the players while guiding them to where they need to be before the preseason. The last few days have heavily focused on installing schemes.

“Guys have retained a lot of information that we gave them during the offseason,” Minter said. “That has really helped us get off to a fast start.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh walks the practice field sideline during training camp.

Chargers

Camp takeaways: Chargers’ offense is a mystery for now, but starts from ground up

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said their attack will be shaped by training camp. J.K. Dobbins is happy in L.A., and rookie Joe Alt impresses.

July 25, 2024

Minter noted a palpable hunger on the defensive side. The secondary group has shown high energy, and he sees a strong drive with the linebacking corps, especially Mack and Bosa.

Advertisement

“I am really happy with where they are at and look forward to progressing them further,” Minter said. “I think the depth in that room will help both of those guys.”

2

Bosa still in his prime

Heading into his ninth season, Bosa’s health remains a lingering topic, as injuries have kept him off the field for significant parts of the last two seasons.

In the first few days of camp, Bosa has focused on shaking off the rust while regaining his timing and elusiveness in pass rushing.

Bosa mentioned he has extra motivation coming into camp, feeling that people have forgotten his caliber of play. Although that isn’t his primary motivation, he is committed to returning to the field healthy and ready to make a difference.

“I like how I am feeling physically,” Bosa said. “I’m pretty confident that my best years are still ahead of me. I still have a few more years left of my physical prime.”

Advertisement

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert takes a selfie in front of enthusiastic Chargers fans.

Chargers

Look who impressed Jim Harbaugh on first day of Chargers training camp

Training camp takeaways: Quentin Johnston, Justin Herbert and secondary impress new coach Jim Harbaugh on first day of summer practices.

July 24, 2024

Over the last couple of seasons, Bosa has been plagued by injuries, including a groin tear in 2022 and a sprained right ankle that sidelined him for the last seven games of the 2023 season, along with “a million little things that added up.”

“It’s been tough for the team and for me going through these injuries, especially last year,” Bosa said.

Bosa has found a silver lining in his missed time, noting that the rest over the last two years has resulted in less mileage on his body. He said his groin has fully recovered and is “feeling better than it ever has.”

3

Development of Daiyan Henley

Beyond the dynamic duo of Mack and Bosa as well as the addition of the returning Denzel Perryman, the Chargers still have a position battle for a starting job in their impressive linebacking corps.

Daiyan Henley, Junior Colson and Nick Niemann all have a chance to secure that final spot.

Advertisement

Minter particularly highlighted Henley’s development, praising his athletic ability and saying, talent-wise, the sky’s the limit. Furthermore, Minter has been impressed with how Henley has progressed during the offseason after his rookie year.

“I am happy with where he is at and look forward to seeing him keep progressing,” Minter said.

Henley’s work alongside the veterans, especially Perryman, has allowed him to get up to speed.

“To put him next to a veteran, a vocal guy, a guy with a lot of leadership qualities and a really good player will only help him,” Minter said.

Chargers
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement