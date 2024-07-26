Angel City scores road win over Bay City in Summer Cup

Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie (10) scored a goal during the team’s win over Bay City Friday.

Claire Emslie scored in the 54th minute to add to Angel City’s lead, and the defense held firm in a 2-0 road win over Bay FC in a group game of the NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup.

Angel City’s first goal came in the 18th minute when Dorian Bailey of Bay FC accidentally knocked the ball into her own net.

Angel City next faces San Diego Wave Thursday.