Angel City FC

Angel City scores road win over Bay City in Summer Cup

Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie (10) runs during an NWSL soccer match.
Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie (10) scored a goal during the team’s win over Bay City Friday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Claire Emslie scored in the 54th minute to add to Angel City’s lead, and the defense held firm in a 2-0 road win over Bay FC in a group game of the NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup.

Angel City’s first goal came in the 18th minute when Dorian Bailey of Bay FC accidentally knocked the ball into her own net.

Angel City next faces San Diego Wave Thursday.

Angel City FC

