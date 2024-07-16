MLB draft Day 3: Pitcher Christian Becerra becomes third Harvard-Westlake grad taken

Christian Becerra, who graduated from Harvard-Westlake in 2021, was chosen by the Twins in the 12th round of the MLB amateur draft.

Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame each had a third former high school player taken on the final day of Major League Baseball’s amateur draft Tuesday.

Former Harvard-Westlake pitcher Christian Becerra, who pitched in college for California, was selected in the 12th round at No. 368 by the Minnesota Twins. He joins former Wolverines Bryce Rainer (first round) and Michael Snyder (10th round). Becerra played on the Southern Section Division 1 championship team in 2021.

Catcher Josh Springer from reigning Division 1 champion Corona was the final player taken in the 12th round at No. 375 by the Texas Rangers.

In the 13th round, Notre Dame had its third former player taken in pitcher Kyle Ayers from Texas Christian at No. 404 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He joins Levi Sterling (second round) and Khadim Diaw (third round).

Former West Ranch and Oregon pitcher RJ Gordon was taken at No. 383 by the New York Mets, while former JSerra and UCLA shortstop Cody Schrier went to the Seattle Mariners at No. 394.

In the 14th round, former Arcadia and St. Mary’s pitcher Preston Howey was chosen at No. 416 by the Detroit Tigers. Former St. Francis and UC Santa Barbara infielder Brendan Durfee was selected by the San Diego Padres at No. 420.

In the 18th round, the Cincinnati Reds chose former Glendora and UC San Diego pitcher Izaak Martinez at No. 535. In the 19th round, the Chicago White Sox selected pitcher Nick Pinto from Tesoro and UC Irvine at No. 559.

The first player taken in the 20th round was pitcher Dylan Volantis of Westlake High by the Oakland Athletics at No. 586. Pitcher Evan Yates from King and Cal State Fullerton was taken No. 609 by the Baltimore Orioles.