High School Sports

Top high school football games on Friday

Sierra Canyon quarterback Chayden Peery dives into the end zone
Sierra Canyon quarterback Chayden Peery dives into the end zone in a game against Lawndale. Sierra Canyon will open the playoffs against Santa Margarita.
(Shotgun Spratling / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 7, 2019
1:24 PM
Here’s a look at two of the top high school football playoff games in the Southland on Friday:

Santa Margarita (3-7) vs. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (9-1) at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

The Trailblazers are seeded No. 1 in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs because of an outstanding defense that features linebackers JD Hernandez and Drue Watts. Santa Margarita has faced a series of tough opponents playing in the Trinity League, so the Eagles hope that preparation can lead to an upset. Junior defensive end Derek Wilkins has seven sacks. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

West Hills Chaminade (5-5) at Norco (8-2), 7 p.m.

If the Eagles want to advance in this Division 2 playoff opener, they must slow down Norco quarterback Shane Illingworth, who has committed to Oklahoma State and has completed 65% of his passes for 2,816 yards and 37 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Chaminade quarterback Jaylen Henderson has made steady improvement and will need a big game for the Eagles. The pick: Norco.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
