Top high school football games on Friday

Here’s a look at two of the top high school football playoff games in the Southland on Friday:

Santa Margarita (3-7) vs. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (9-1) at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

The Trailblazers are seeded No. 1 in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs because of an outstanding defense that features linebackers JD Hernandez and Drue Watts. Santa Margarita has faced a series of tough opponents playing in the Trinity League, so the Eagles hope that preparation can lead to an upset. Junior defensive end Derek Wilkins has seven sacks. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

West Hills Chaminade (5-5) at Norco (8-2), 7 p.m.

If the Eagles want to advance in this Division 2 playoff opener, they must slow down Norco quarterback Shane Illingworth, who has committed to Oklahoma State and has completed 65% of his passes for 2,816 yards and 37 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Chaminade quarterback Jaylen Henderson has made steady improvement and will need a big game for the Eagles. The pick: Norco.