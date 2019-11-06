Football: Week 11 schedule

CITY FOOTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

#8 Carson (2-8) at #1 San Pedro (9-1)

#5 Garfield (8-2) at #4 Birmingham (5-4)

#6 Palisades (9-1) at #3 Wilmington Banning (4-4)

#7 Crenshaw (7-2) at #2 San Fernando (9-0)

DIVISION I

First round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Sylmar (1-8) at #1 Eagle Rock (7-3)

#9 Locke (6-4) at #8 Granada Hills (5-4)

#12 Grant (7-3) at #5 Fairfax (7-3)

#13 Dorsey (3-7) at #4 El Camino Real (5-4)

#14 Bell (4-6) at #3 Venice (6-4)

#11 Arleta (8-1) at #6 Westchester (5-4)

#10 Cleveland (5-4) at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (7-3)

#15 South Gate (3-7) at #2 Reseda (6-3)

DIVISION II

First round, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Verdugo Hills (2-8) at #1 Franklin (8-2)

#9 Los Angeles Marshall (3-7) at #8 Chatsworth (3-6)

#12 South East (3-7) at #5 Los Angeles Wilson (3-7)

#13 Los Angeles Hamilton (2-8) at #4 Jefferson (7-3)

#14 Monroe (2-6) at #3 Manual Arts (9-1), 2 p.m.

#11 Los Angeles University (1-8) at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy (5-4)

#10 Torres (4-6) at #7 Chavez (5-4)

#15 Fremont (3-7) at #2 Canoga Park (8-2)

DIVISION III

First round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Rivera (3-7) at #1 Marquez (10-0)

#9 Hawkins (4-6) at #8 Legacy (3-7)

#12 Mendez (6-4) at #5 Panorama (5-5)

#13 Los Angeles (4-5) at #4 Washington (8-2)

#14 Contreras (3-7) at #3 Lincoln (8-2)

#11 Los Angeles Jordan (6-4) at #6 Bernstein (6-4)

#10 Angelou (4-6) at #7 Sun Valley Poly (5-5)

#15 Hollywood (2-7) at #2 Gardena (6-4)

EIGHT-MAN

Quarterfinals, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

#8 Discovery (1-2) at #1 Animo Robinson (8-1)

#5 USC Hybrid (3-5) at #4 New Designs University Park (2-5)

#6 Sun Valley (2-5) at #3 North Valley Military Institute (6-2)

#7 Dymally (0-9) at #2 Fulton (7-1)

Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, Nov. 22, 7 p.m. Championships, Nov. 29-30 at El Camino College (schedule tba).

SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

First round, Nov. 15, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Amat (9-1) at #1 Mater Dei (10-0)

Servite (7-3) at #4 Mission Viejo (10-0)

JSerra (6-4) at #3 Corona Centennial (8-2)

Calabasas (7-2) at #2 St. John Bosco (9-1), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Santa Margarita (3-7) vs. #1 Sierra Canyon (9-1) at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-4) at Vista Murrieta (7-3), 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran (5-5) vs. Long Beach Poly (7-3) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Valley (8-2) at #4 Rancho Cucamonga (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

Chaminade (5-5) at #3 Norco (8-2), 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian (5-5) at Upland (5-5), 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra (6-4) at Rancho Verde (9-1)

#2 San Clemente (8-2) at Valencia (7-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Corona Santiago (3-7) vs. #1 Corona del Mar (10-0) at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (8-2) at Cajon (8-2), 7 p.m.

Tesoro (8-2) at Cathedral (5-5), 7 p.m.

#4 Alemany (7-2) vs. Paraclete (6-4) at Antelope Valley College, 7:30 p.m.

Capistrano Valley (4-6) at #3 La Habra (8-2), 7 p.m.

Heritage (7-3) vs. Edison (7-3) at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos (4-6) at Lawndale (8-2)

#2 Grace Brethren (9-1) at Westlake (2-8), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

El Toro (1-9) at #1 Paramount (9-1)

Eastvale Roosevelt (4-6) vs. South Hills (5-5) at Covina District Stadium, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Chaparral (7-3) vs. Hart (6-4) at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Mesa (3-7) at #4 San Juan Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Loyola (3-6) vs. #3 Palos Verdes (8-2) at South Torrance, 7 p.m.

Great Oak (4-6) vs. Villa Park (5-5) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Downey (4-6) at La Mirada (7-3)

Damien (5-5) vs. #2 Camarillo (9-1) at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Diego (5-5) at #1 Culver City (10-0), 7 p.m.

Chino Hills (5-5) vs. Mayfair (5-5) at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

El Modena (5-5) at St. Paul (9-1)

Citrus Hill (7-3) at #4 Yorba Linda (9-1), 7 p.m.

Lompoc (7-3) vs. #3 Glendora (9-1) at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda (5-5) at Diamond Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m.

Oak Hills (4-6) at Aquinas (8-2), 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure (5-4) at #2 Oxnard (9-1)

DIVISION 6

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Los Osos (5-5) at #1 Ayala (10-0), 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos (3-7) at Crespi (6-4)

Silverado (4-6) at Citrus Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.

Mira Costa (7-3) at #4 Oxnard Pacifica (9-1), 7 p.m.

Warren (7-3) vs. #3 La Serna (10-0) at California, 7 p.m.

Los Altos (8-2) at St. Margaret’s (9-1)

Apple Valley (9-1) at San Jacinto (8-2), 7 p.m.

Redondo (6-4) at #2 Kaiser (10-0), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 7

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Country Canyon (2-8) at #1 Serrano (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burbank (4-6) at Don Lugo (4-6), 7 p.m.

Ventura (5-5) vs. Northview (8-2) at Covina District Stadium, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach (2-8) vs. #4 Cypress (10-0) at Western, 7 p.m.

Placentia Valencia (5-5) at #3 Temecula Valley (8-2)

Carter (5-5) at Elsinore (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill (5-5) vs. West Ranch (8-2) at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Fullerton (6-4) at #2 Long Beach Wilson (9-1), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 8

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Tustin (5-5) vs. #1 Sunny Hills (8-2) at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Grand Terrace (3-7) vs. Riverside Notre Dame (6-4) at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica (5-5) at Trabuco Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon (2-8) at #4 San Gorgonio (8-2), 7 p.m.

Garden Grove (4-6) at #3 Palmdale (9-1), 7 p.m.

Aliso Niguel (7-3) vs. Santa Ana (6-4) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Temescal Canyon (3-7) at Palm Desert (7-3), 7 p.m.

Gahr (3-7) at #2 Santa Barbara (8-2)

DIVISION 9

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Troy (3-7) vs. #1 Foothill (10-0) at Tustin, 7 p.m.

La Salle (6-4) at San Dimas (9-1), 7 p.m.

El Dorado (3-7) at North Torrance (8-2), 7 p.m.

Hillcrest (7-3) at #4 Palm Springs (6-4)

Santa Fe (3-7) #3 Monrovia (9-1), 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor (7-3) vs. St. Anthony (5-5) at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Lakewood (4-6) at Brea Olinda (6-4), 7 p.m.

#2 Bonita (8-2) at Highland (7-3)

DIVISION 10

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Peninsula (3-7) vs. #1 Crescenta Valley (10-0) at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Big Bear (5-5) at Eisenhower (6-4), 7 p.m.

Summit (8-2) vs. Katella (9-1) at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

#4 Segerstrom (9-1) at Pomona (5-5)

Montebello (4-6) at #3 Riverside North (9-1), 7 p.m.

San Marino (4-6) vs, Orange (9-1) at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley (7-3) vs. Western (9-1) at Ocean View, 7:30 p.m.

Rancho Mirage (6-4) at #2 Norte Vista (9-1)

DIVISION 11

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Linfield Christian (7-3) at #1 Beaumont (9-1), 7 p.m.

Pasadena (6-3) at Cerritos Valley Christian (7-3)

Claremont (6-4) at Chaffey (9-1), 7 p.m.

Brentwood (7-3) at #4 Muir (8-2), 7 p.m.

Compton (6-4) at #3 El Rancho (8-2)

Hemet (6-4) at Arroyo (5-5)

Riverside Poly (5-5) at Ontario Christian (8-2)

Laguna Hills (5-5) vs. #2 Marina (8-2) at Westminster, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 12

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Ocean View (7-3) at #1 El Monte (10-0)

Glenn (6-4) at Nordhoff (6-3), 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley (7-3) at Jurupa Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.

Northwood (8-2) vs. #4 Rio Hondo Prep (8-0) at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7:30 p.m.

Artesia (4-6) at #3 Moreno Valley (9-1)

Ontario (5-5) at Adelanto (8-2)

Orange Vista (7-3) vs. Yucca Valley (7-3) at Desert Hot Springs

Maranatha (6-4) at #2 Oak Park (10-0)

DIVISION 13

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Diamond Bar (5-5) vs. #1 Alhambra (10-0) at Moor Field (Alhambra)

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel (8-2) at Santa Ana Valley (8-2)

Rim of the World (7-3) at Cantwell-Sacred Heart (7-3)

#4 Ramona (8-2) at Rosemead (7-3)

South Pasadena (7-3) at #3 Fillmore (7-1)

Esperanza (6-4) vs. Rancho Alamitos (7-3) at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica (6-4) vs. St. Bernard (4-5) at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Banning (5-5) vs. #2 Inglewood (10-0) at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 14

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago (6-4) at #1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (9-0)

Workman (5-5) at Ganesha (8-2), 7 p.m.

Fairmont Prep (6-4) vs. Mary Star (8-2) at Daniels Field, 7:30 p.m.

#4 Vista del Lago (8-2) vs. Cornerstone Christian (8-2) at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian (7-3) at #3 Portola (9-1)

South Torrance (6-4) vs. Trinity Classical (8-1) at Canyon Country Canyon, Saturday, 6 p.m.

California Military (5-5) vs. Loara (8-2) at Glover Stadium, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Riverside Prep (4-6) at #2 Sierra Vista (5-5)

Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15; semifinals, Nov 22. Championships, Nov. 29-30 (Division 1 final, Nov. 30 at Cerritos College, remaining divisions TBA).

SOUTHERN SECTION 8 MAN FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday or Saturday

Blair (3-6) at #1 Windward (7-0), Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy (5-4) at Avalon (5-4), date/time tbd

Downey Calvary Chapel (6-3) at Cate (5-3), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

PAL Academy (5-1) at #4 Flintridge Prep (7-2), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Milken (5-2) at #3 Faith Baptist (6-2), Friday, 1 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley Academy (6-2) at Sage Hill (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Thacher (3-3) at Coast Union (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Clara (5-1) at #2 Chadwick (8-1), Friday, 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday or Saturday

#1 Bloomington Christian (7-1), bye

Beacon Hill (3-6) at Santa Maria Valley Christian (4-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.

California Lutheran (5-4) vs. Noli Indian (5-3) at Soboba Oaks Ranch (San Jacinto), Friday 7 p.m.

#4 Sage Oak (5-3), bye

#3 Hillcrest Christian (7-1), bye

Calvary Baptist (2-6) at Cuyama Valley (5-2) at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), Saturday, 7 p.m.

CSDR (4-4) at St. Michael’s Prep (6-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian (2-6) at #2 Lancaster Baptist (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15-16; semifinals, Nov 22-23. Championships, Nov. 29-30.

