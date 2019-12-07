Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Football: Southern California Regional and Northern California Regional results

High school football scores image
By Times staff
Dec. 7, 2019
9:42 PM
DIVISION 1-A

South: Corona del Mar 14, Oceanside 7

North: San Mateo Serra 28, Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 18

State Championship Bowl: Corona del Mar (15-0) vs. San Mateo Serra (13-1), Dec. 14, 4 p.m. at Cerritos College

DIVISION 2-A

South: Oxnard Pacifica 51, Birmingham 23

North: Oakland McClymonds 46, Manteca 13

State Championship Bowl: Oxnard Pacifica (14-1) vs. Oakland McClymonds (11-0), Dec. 14, 12 p.m. at Cerritos College

DIVISION 3-A

South: Bakersfield Christian 42, Sunny Hills 21

North: Rohnert Park Rancho Cotate 10, Manteca Sierra 0

State Championship Bowl: Bakersfield Christian (11-3) vs. Rohnert Park Rancho Cotate (11-3), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site

DIVISION 4-A

South: La Jolla 27, Marina 14

North: Escalon 41, Chico Pleasant Valley 17

State Championship Bowl: La Jolla (10-4) vs. Escalon (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site

DIVISION 5-A

South: Reseda 28, Esperanza 0

North: Milpitas 26, Caruthers 19

State Championship Bowl: Reseda (11-3) vs. Milpitas (8-6), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site

DIVISION 6-A

North: Richmond Salesian 35, Santa Cruz 14

State Championship Bowl: Bishop (12-2) vs. Richmond Salesian (11-2), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site

Note: State championship games in Divisions 3-7 will generally be hosted by Northern California schools if those schools applied to host.

