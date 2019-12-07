Football: Southern California Regional and Northern California Regional results

DIVISION 1-A
South: Corona del Mar 14, Oceanside 7
North: San Mateo Serra 28, Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 18
State Championship Bowl: Corona del Mar (15-0) vs. San Mateo Serra (13-1), Dec. 14, 4 p.m. at Cerritos College
DIVISION 2-A
South: Oxnard Pacifica 51, Birmingham 23
North: Oakland McClymonds 46, Manteca 13
State Championship Bowl: Oxnard Pacifica (14-1) vs. Oakland McClymonds (11-0), Dec. 14, 12 p.m. at Cerritos College
DIVISION 3-A
South: Bakersfield Christian 42, Sunny Hills 21
North: Rohnert Park Rancho Cotate 10, Manteca Sierra 0
State Championship Bowl: Bakersfield Christian (11-3) vs. Rohnert Park Rancho Cotate (11-3), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 4-A
South: La Jolla 27, Marina 14
North: Escalon 41, Chico Pleasant Valley 17
State Championship Bowl: La Jolla (10-4) vs. Escalon (13-1), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 5-A
South: Reseda 28, Esperanza 0
North: Milpitas 26, Caruthers 19
State Championship Bowl: Reseda (11-3) vs. Milpitas (8-6), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 6-A
North: Richmond Salesian 35, Santa Cruz 14
State Championship Bowl: Bishop (12-2) vs. Richmond Salesian (11-2), Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
Note: State championship games in Divisions 3-7 will generally be hosted by Northern California schools if those schools applied to host.