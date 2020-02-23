Girls’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday at Segerstrom

#1 Laguna Beach vs. #8 La Jolla, 4:20 p.m.

#4 Carlsbad vs. #5 Newport Harbor, 5:30 p.m.

#3 La Jolla Bishop’s vs. #6 San Marcos, 6:40 p.m.

#2 Foothill vs. #7 Harvard-Westlake, 7:50 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Saturday, 1:40 and 2:50 p.m. at Segerstrom. Championship, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Segerstrom.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday at Ocean View

#1 San Diego Cathedral vs. #8 California, 2 p.m.

#4 King vs. #5 San Diego Del Norte, 3:10 p.m.

#3 Rosary vs. #6 Poway, 4:20 p.m.

#2 San Clemente vs. #7 La Serna, 5:30 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Saturday, 11:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Segerstrom. Championship, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Segerstrom.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday

#1 Birmingham vs. #8 La Salle at Segerstrom, 2 p.m.

#4 Palisades vs. #5 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian at Segerstrom, 3:10 p.m.

#3 Marina vs. #6 Eagle Rock at Ocean View, 6:40 p.m.

#2 Imperial Beach Mar Vista vs. #7 Cleveland at Ocean View, 7:50 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Saturday, 9 and 10:10 a.m. at Segerstrom. Championship, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Segerstrom.

