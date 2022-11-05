High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 9: Excelsior d. AGBU, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-13
Saturday
Division 1: Sierra Canyon d. Mira Costa, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23
Division 2: Vista Murrieta d. Aliso Niguel, 25-19, 29-31, 25-18, 25-21
Division 3: Alemany d. Oaks Christian, 25-19, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Division 4: Saugus d. Campbell Hall, 25-18, 25-9, 25-19
Division 5: Buckley d. Marina, 25-21, 25-23. 25-19
Division 6: Arrowhead Christian d. Simi Valley, 28-26, 26-24, 25-16
Division 7:Nordhoff d. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 16-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9
Division 8: United Christian d. Twentynine Palms, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
