High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section championship results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division 9: Excelsior d. AGBU, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-13

Saturday

Division 1: Sierra Canyon d. Mira Costa, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23

Division 2: Vista Murrieta d. Aliso Niguel, 25-19, 29-31, 25-18, 25-21

Division 3: Alemany d. Oaks Christian, 25-19, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Division 4: Saugus d. Campbell Hall, 25-18, 25-9, 25-19

Division 5: Buckley d. Marina, 25-21, 25-23. 25-19

Division 6: Arrowhead Christian d. Simi Valley, 28-26, 26-24, 25-16

Division 7:Nordhoff d. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 16-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9

Division 8: United Christian d. Twentynine Palms, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

