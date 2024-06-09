The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball coverage
Seth Hernandez and Kaniya Bragg are The Times’ baseball and softball players of the year for 2024. Check out the rest of the All-Star teams here.
Seth Hernandez helped pitch (9-0, 0.64 ERA) and hit (.354) Corona High to the Southern Section Division 1 baseball championship this season.
June 9, 2024
UCLA-bound shortstop Kaniya Bragg helped lead Garden Grove Pacifica to the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
June 9, 2024
Frank Medina guided Bell High to its first City Section Open Division championship by teaching his club to grind through adversity and pressure.
June 9, 2024
After losing to Granada Hills in the City Section Open Division title game last year, the Colts avenged the loss by beating the Highlands this season.
June 9, 2024
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2024 All-Star baseball team.
June 9, 2024
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2024 All-Star softball team.
June 9, 2024
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland for the 2024 season.
June 9, 2024
A look at CalHiSports.com’s top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland for 2024.
June 9, 2024