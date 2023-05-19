High school baseball: Southern Section championship results

Saturday at Blair Field (Long Beach) Division 4: #1 Crean Lutheran vs. Anaheim Canyon, 10 a.m. Division 2: #2 South Hills vs, Crespi, 1 p.m. Division 3: Aliso Niguel vs. #3 San Marcos, 4 p.m. Division 5: #4 Apple Valley vs. #3 Peninsula, 7:30 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.