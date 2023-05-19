High school baseball: Southern Section championship results
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 1: #2 Santa Margarita vs. #4 JSerra, late
Division 6: Castaic 7, Hesperia Christian 0
Division 7: Ganesha 7, Fillmore 0
Saturday at Blair Field (Long Beach)
Division 4: #1 Crean Lutheran vs. Anaheim Canyon, 10 a.m.
Division 2: #2 South Hills vs, Crespi, 1 p.m.
Division 3: Aliso Niguel vs. #3 San Marcos, 4 p.m.
Division 5: #4 Apple Valley vs. #3 Peninsula, 7:30 p.m.
