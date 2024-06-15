Angel City and Houston play to scoreless draw after controversial ending

Highlights from Angel City’s 0-0 draw with the Houston Dash on Saturday.

Angel City and the Houston Dash played to a scoreless draw when video review determined that Messiah Bright did not score in the final moments of stoppage time on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

It appeared the ball might have crossed the goal line when it went through Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell’s legs but the review did not confirm that Angel City scored.

Angel City (3-6-3) is winless in five consecutive matches. The Dash are 3-6-4.

“I’m gonna say no comment, because I think I’ll get myself into trouble,” Angel City coach Becki Tweed said. “I have my feelings and my thoughts and I’m sure you could see them on the sideline, and I’m just gonna keep them to myself.”

The NWSL does not have goal-line technology.

Campbell, who had her 35th clean sheet, stopped Claire Emslie‘s penalty kick in the 55th minute. Campbell is the league’s current saves leader with 64 and she has eight career regular-season penalty saves.

Campbell leaped to stop Alyssa Thompson’s hard shot in the 28th minute. Campbell also swatted away M.A. Vignola’s on-target header in the 88th minute.