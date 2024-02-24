Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo regional final results

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
Share

GIRLS WATER POLO

Southern California Regional Finals
at Mt. SAC

Division I
Orange Lutheran 8, Santa Ana Mater Dei 4

Division II
San Clemente 14, Clairemont 9

Division III
Mt. Carmel 10, Chaparral 4

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement