High school girls’ water polo regional final results
GIRLS WATER POLO
Southern California Regional Finals
at Mt. SAC
Division I
Orange Lutheran 8, Santa Ana Mater Dei 4
Division II
San Clemente 14, Clairemont 9
Division III
Mt. Carmel 10, Chaparral 4
