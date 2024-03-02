Southern California regional final soccer results
FINALS
BOYS
Division I
St. Augustine 2, Santa Ana Mater Dei 0
Division II
Servite 1, Orange Lutheran 0
Division III
Bakersfield Foothill 5, Porterville 0
Division IV
Oceanside 3, Lakewood 0
Division V
Maranatha 2, Castle Park 1
GIRLS
Division I
Santa Margarita 2, Corona Santiago 2 (Santa Margarita wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)
Division II
Westview 1, Mission Hills 0
Division III
Granada Hills 1, Apple Valley 1 (Granada Hills wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)
Division IV
Louisville 1, Arroyo Grande 0
Division V
Diamond Ranch 4, Bell Gardens 0
