Southern California regional final soccer results

By Steve Galluzzo
FINALS

BOYS
Division I
St. Augustine 2, Santa Ana Mater Dei 0

Division II
Servite 1, Orange Lutheran 0

Division III
Bakersfield Foothill 5, Porterville 0

Division IV
Oceanside 3, Lakewood 0

Division V
Maranatha 2, Castle Park 1

GIRLS
Division I
Santa Margarita 2, Corona Santiago 2 (Santa Margarita wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)

Division II
Westview 1, Mission Hills 0

Division III
Granada Hills 1, Apple Valley 1 (Granada Hills wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)

Division IV
Louisville 1, Arroyo Grande 0

Division V
Diamond Ranch 4, Bell Gardens 0

