Windward basketball team wins tournament in Arizona

L.A. Windward’s basketball team is sending a clear message this summer that it might be the team to give Sierra Canyon some competition in the Gold Coast League next winter.
The Wildcats won their division of the Section7 tournament in Arizona on Sunday with a 68-60 win over Nevada Coronado, going 4-0 in the tourney despite not having standout center Kijani Wright.
Leading the way was sophomore guard Dylan Andrews and junior guard Jaren Harris. Andrews scored 21 points and Harris 19 points. Windward returns all five starters from a 25-7 team.
As for taking on two-time defending state champion Sierra Canyon, coach Colin Pfaff said, “We’re ready to compete.”
He said his players “kept answering the bell” in Arizona.
Santa Ana Mater Dei lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 79-66 in the championship game of All About People Bracket.