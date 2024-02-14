Prep sports roundup: Sierra Canyon, Etiwanda continue on collision course in girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon (29-1) and Etiwanda (27-3) continue on their collision course to meeting for the Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball championship. They are each one win away from winning their pools and earning a spot in next Friday’s final at Cal Baptist.

On Wednesday, Jerzy Robinson scored 28 points and Izela Arenas had 21 points in Sierra Canyon’s 74-52 win over Sage Hill. Next up for the Trailblazers is a Saturday home game against Mater Dei, which defeated Orangewood Academy 65-48 behind 23 points from Jenessa Cotton. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the Open Division final.

Etiwanda rolled to an 80-43 win over Bishop Montgomery and will play host to Ontario Christian on Saturday to decide the other finalist. Kennedy Smith scored 19 points and Aliyahna Morris had 16 points. Ontario Christian defeated Corona Centennial 86-48 behind freshman Kaleena Smith, who scored 35 points.

Advertisement

Brentwood 77, Lynwood 57: The Eagles advanced to the Division 1 semifinals and will face Orange Lutheran, a 60-47 winner over Oxnard. Jocelyn Pascual scored 23 points for Brentwood.

Harvard-Westlake 50, Redondo Union 47: The Wolverines rallied to reach the Division 1 semifinals and will play Corona Santiago. Deana Thompson scored 22 points and Angelina Habis had 20 points.

Louisville 53, Chino 44: Top-seeded Louisville won its 2A quarterfinal and will play rival Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the semifinals. The Knights defeated Shadow Hills 70-60. Eva Van Lokeren scored 18 points for Louisville.

Boys’ soccer

Anthony Najafi with the bicycle score for Birmingham vs. Locke. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/us62f9OlMc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 14, 2024

Birmingham 6, Locke 0: Anthony Najafi contributed four goals in the Patriots’ opening win in the City Section Division I playoffs.

Granada Hills 1, King/Drew 0: The top-seeded Highlanders made an early goal hold up in their Division I victory.

El Camino Real 7, Sun Valley Poly 0: Eric Babadas and Jonathan Rabinovitch each scored two goals for El Camino Real.

Contreras 2, Middle College 0: The No. 1-seed in Division IV won its opener.

Baseball

La Salle 4, Arcadia 0: Dave Mysza had a home run and two pitchers combined on the shutout for La Salle.

Corona Santiago 8, Northview 0: Freshman pitcher Ben Lewis struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings for Santiago.

Chaminade 4, Sun Valley Poly 0: Adam Batmanian threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts for Chaminade (2-0). Isaiah Hearn, Ryan Silver and Greg Rangel each had two hits.

Girls water polo

Orange Lutheran 7, Newport Harbor 6: The Lancers’ unbeaten season continued but barely in an Open Division semifinal. The Lancers improved to 24-0. Orange Lutheran will face Mater Dei in the final. Mater Dei defeated Foothill 10-5.

