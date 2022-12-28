Adam Henrique scores twice as Ducks knock off Golden Knights in shootout

Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night.

Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass 100 career points, and Troy Terry also had two assists. Each scored for the Ducks in the shootout. Gibson stopped Mark Stone’s try, and Reilly Smith shot wide for Vegas.

Stone scored short-handed, Ben Hutton added a goal for the Golden Knights, who lost both games of a back-to-back against the Southern California teams. Vegas lost 4-2 at Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Vegas’ Adin Hill was replaced in the first period after allowing two goals on five shots. Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots in relief.

Vegas tied it at 2 with 6:28 left in the second period on Hutton’s first goal, which pinballed in off the skate of defenseman Urho Vaakanainen.

Stone picked off John Klingberg’s whiff of a pass and got Gibson going to his right before scoring on a short-handed breakaway, cutting it to 2-1 with 6:45 left in the first.

The Golden Knights lead the league with seven short-handed goals, including two by Stone.

Henrique struck twice in the opening 12:26 to put the Ducks up 2-0. He opened the scoring by putting in his own rebound after it deflected off defenseman Daniil Miromanov 3:27 into the game.

It was Henrique’s slap shot from the high slot for his 11th goal of the season that marked the end of the night for Hill, who was beaten to his blocker side.