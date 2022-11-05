Adam Henrique rescues Ducks in shootout victory over Sharks

Adam Henrique scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the deciding tally in the shootout to give the Ducks a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Mason McTavish and Brett Leason each had a goal and an assist, and Max Comtois also scored in regulation for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz stopped 48 shots.

Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and two assists, and Luke Kunin also scored for San Jose. James Reimer finished with 21 saves.

Henrique tied it with 1:28 left in the third period with Stolarz pulled to push the game to overtime.

McTavish had pulled the Ducks to 4-3 about 2½ minutes earlier with his third career goal after he got a breakaway on a pass from Dmitry Kulikov.

Labanc scored his second goal of the season at 3:54 of the first period while attempting to find Meier on a two-on-one. Ducks defenseman John Klingberg was trying to block the pass but ended up deflecting the puck into his own net.

Ducks forward Adam Henrique, center, is congratulated by teammates Trevor Zegras, left, Ryan Strome (16) and Troy Terry after scoring against the San Jose Sharks in the third period Saturday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Leason tied it with his first of the season with just under eight minutes remaining in the opening period, and Comtois put Anaheim ahead 2-1 with 2:40 left with his fourth to extend his point streak to four games.

Meier tied it at 8:09 of the second with his fifth, and Kunin’s power-play goal with 3:25 left gave the Sharks the lead again. The Ducks challenged Kunin’s goal for offside but it stood after a review.

Hertl then pushed San Jose’s lead to 4-2 at 9:33 of the third.

Erik Karlsson had an assist on Meier’s goal to extend his point streak to five games.

Up next for the Ducks: vs. the Florida Panthers at Honda Center on Sunday night.