Lukas Dostal’s 42 saves aren’t enough for Ducks, who lose to Flames in overtime

Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Ducks 3-2 on Friday night at Honda Center.

Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins during that stretch.

Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames (16-12-7) wrapped up a successful four-game California trip.

Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth time this season the Ducks (9-22-4) had multiple goals with the man advantage. Dostal made 42 saves for the Ducks, who have lost the first two games of their franchise-record 10-game homestand.

The Ducks struck on the power play 3:28 into the third period to tie the score at 2. Silfverberg’s wrist shot from the left circle was helped in by a deflection off the stick of MacKenzie Weegar.

Ritchie put the Flames back in front 2-1 2:56 into the second period with a slick backhand from the left circle, set up by Trevor Lewis getting the puck after Ducks defenseman John Klingberg’s attempt to clear it hit the referee.

The Ducks tied the score 1-1 on a five-on-three power play with 3:16 to go in the first period when McTavish buried a one-timer from the right circle. It was the sixth goal and 20th point for the rookie, who has come on strong in December with nine points.

Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 4-3 overtime loss at the Kings on Thursday night, the Flames were the sharper team at the start and went ahead on Stone’s blistering slap shot from the left point 4:19 into the game.

Shocking second

Besides ending up on the wrong side of a bad bounce that set up Ritchie’s sixth goal, the Ducks had to deal with plenty of adversity of their own doing in the middle 20 minutes. They committed four penalties in the second period, with Klingberg tripping Ritchie just after exiting the box for a high-sticking foul. The Ducks were also outshot 23-1.

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal blocks a shot by Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli during the second period. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Up next

Flames: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Vegas on Wednesday night.