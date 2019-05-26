Angels find a solution for their Matt Harvey problem — for now

The Angels observed a moment of silence before Saturday night’s game for Gerry Fraley, the longtime Dallas Morning News sportswriter and former Rangers beat writer who died after a two-year bout with cancer. Fraley, who was 64, also covered football, basketball, NASCAR and college sports over a distinguished career that covered four decades. … Top prospect Jo Adell, an outfielder who suffered an ankle sprain and hamstring strain on the same base-running play in spring training, made his season debut Friday, going hitless with a walk in two at-bats for Class-A Inland Empire. The 2017 first-round pick is expected to play a handful of games before being promoted to double-A Mobile.