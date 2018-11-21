Phil Mickelson wants to bet $100,000 on birdying the first hole vs. Tiger. The response from Woods? 'Double it'

There’s already some trash talk going into the $9-million, Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson showdown Friday at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. And those guys seem ready to put their money where their mouths are.
“I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me,” Mickelson said during a joint news conference for “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil” on Tuesday. “And I believe — in fact I'm willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that's how good I feel heading into this match."
Woods responded: "Hold on, hold on, hold on. So you think you can make birdie on the first hole?"
"I know I'm going to make birdie on the first hole," Mickelson responded.
Woods shot back: “Double it,” referring to the wager.
Mickelson accepted the challenge. "Did you see how I baited him like that? Yes! [$200,000] says I birdie the first hole."
The proceeds from all side bets between the two golfers will go to charity.