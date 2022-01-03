Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers trade Rajon Rondo to Cleveland, get draft rights to France’s Louis Labeyrie

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo controls the ball during a game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers have traded Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The New York Knicks have acquired Denzel Valentine as part of the deal, with the Lakers getting the draft rights to French big man Louis Labeyrie.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
The Lakers have announced that their trade with Cleveland is now official, with Rajon Rondo joining the Cavaliers. The New York Knicks acquired Denzel Valentine as part of the deal, with the Lakers getting the draft rights to French big man Louis Labeyrie.

Labeyrie, a second-round pick in 2014, currently plays in Spain.

By not acquiring Valentine, the Lakers saved more money in luxury tax penalties and created an open roster spot. The team could use that spot to keep forward Stanley Johnson, whose 10-day contract with the team expired after Sunday’s game.

The Knicks also received cash considerations from the Lakers, the team announced.

Rondo, a member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship team, re-signed with the team last offseason. He appeared in 18 games, averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists.

He’ll go to Cleveland with an opportunity to contribute immediately because guards Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton are out for the season because of injuries.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

