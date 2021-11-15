South Bay Lakers acquire forward Stanley Johnson
The South Bay Lakers of the G League have acquired forward Stanley Johnson, the team announced Monday.
The six-year veteran played the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, appearing in 61 games last season while averaging 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16 minutes a game.
He has played in 371 NBA games since being drafted No. 8 overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2015. He has career averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 37.5% from the field, 29.8% from three-point range and 76.1% from the free-throw line.
In four G League games split over two seasons, Johnson averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals.
Johnson helped Santa Ana Mater Dei High win four consecutive upper-division state titles before playing at Arizona, the first boys’ basketball player in state history to accomplish that.
He played one season for the Wildcats, averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 38 games.
He was selected as The Times’ player of the year in 2014, and Cal-Hi Sports and Gatorade selected him as the state player of the year.
