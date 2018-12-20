A look at Thursday's Gasparilla Bowl between Marshall and South Florida

Marshall, coming off a regular-season-ending loss to Virginia Tech, looks to improve to 6-0 in bowl games under coach Doc Holliday. South Florida started the season 7-0 and earned a spot in the top 25. But the Bulls enter this game having lost five in a row. Marshall freshman Brenden Knox rushed for 204 yards against Virginia Tech, his third 100-yard game of the season. Jordan Cronkrite, a transfer from Florida, has rushed for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns for South Florida. The game is being played at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for the first time.