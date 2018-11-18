Pac-12 football: No. 21 Utah wins, takes South title

Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the snow, leading No. 21 Utah to a 30-7 win over Colorado on Saturday at Boulder, Colo., and Utes learned later that they would make their first Pac-12 title game appearance.
The Utes (8-3, 6-3) clinched their first Pac-12 South title when Arizona State lost at Oregon later Saturday.
A sixth consecutive loss for the Buffaloes (5-6, 2-6) capped a week in whichathletic director Rick George said he hadn’t made any decisions regarding coach Mike MacIntyre’s employment amid a news report that his job was in jeopardy.
While the Buffaloes continue to stagger through their worst injury epidemic in 33 years, the Utes won for the second straight weekafter losing quarterbackTyler Huntley and star running back Zack Moss toseason-ending injuries.
The Buffaloes managed only 19 yards in the third quarter, when the Utes took control with a 17-0 run.
at No. 18 Washington 42, Oregon State 23: Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes and Myles Gaskin rushed for 135 yards in the final home game of their careers, and No. 18 Washington scored 28 points in the first quarter on its way to a 42-23 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.
The victory by the Huskies (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) sets up a winner-take-all matchup with No. 8 Washington State in the Apple Cup next Friday for the Pac-12 North Division title. The winner of the 111th matchup will play in the conference title game with a Rose Bowl berth at stake.
The Huskies dominated Oregon State (2-9, 1-7) early then coasted the final three quarters. After getting a week off, Washington jumped to a 28-3 lead on the strength of two short TD runs by Salvon Ahmed and a pair touchdown passes by Browning. He hit Aaron Fuller on a 17-yard TD after Oregon State fumbled a kickoff, and he later hit tight end Cade Otton on a 21-yard touchdown.
Browning finished 17 of 23 for 242 yards and a 205.3 passer rating, but was still playing early in the fourth quarter and took some unneeded shots as Washington's protection broke down. He finished his career with 55 touchdown passes at Husky Stadium.
Gaskin had 135 yards rushing, but it was a disappointing total after the way he started. Gaskin had 101 yards after just three carries —including a 64-yard burst on the third play of the game to set up Washington's first touchdown. He finished the first half with 107 yards rushing, but his only time finding the end zone came on a 10-yard pass from Browning late in the half. Gaskin added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 6-yard run one play after a punt by Washington hit an Oregon State blocker and was recovered by the Huskies.
Gaskin still needs 94 yards rushing to become the first player in Pac-12 history with four 1,000-yard seasons.
Freshman Jermar Jefferson continued his outstanding first season rushing for 115 yards and Jake Luton threw for 190 and a 3-yard touchdown to Isaiah Hodgins. Jordan Choukair hit field goals of 47, 35 and 44 yards, but the Beavers had two key turnovers on special teams.
at No. 8 Washington State 69, Arizona 28: Gardner Minshew II passed for 473 yards and seven touchdowns and the Cougars (10-1, 7-1) scored 55 points in the first half while keeping their longshot College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Minshew completed 43 of 55 passes.
at Oregon 31, Arizona State 29: Justin Herbert passed for 262 yards and Travis Dye rushed for 105 yards as the Ducks ended the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 South title hopes despite 149 yards rushing by Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin.