NBA: Rockets prevail on Clint Capela’s career night

With James Harden getting double-teamed almost every time he had the ball Monday against the Denver Nuggets, he looked for other Houston Rockets to step up and make plays. Chief among them was Clint Capela, who set a career high with 31 points as the Rockets beat the Nuggets 125-113.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” said Harden, who had 32 points. “He finished. He played extremely well. Played hard.”
P.J. Tucker set a career high with seven three-pointers and scored a season-high 21 points to help Houston win for the 12th time in 14 games.
Nikola Jokic scored 24 points for the Nuggets, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.
at Milwaukee 114, Utah 102: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Thon Maker added a season-high 15 points off the bench for the Bucks. The Jazz lost point guard Ricky Rubio to a right hamstring injury less than five minutes into the game. He didn’t return.
San Antonio 119, at Detroit 107: DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Gregg Popovich moved another step higher on the NBA’s career wins list. With 1,221 victories, the Spurs coach is tied with Jerry Sloan for third place, trailing only Don Nelson and Lenny Wilkens.
at Boston 116, Brooklyn 95: Kyrie Irving returned after missing two games with an eye injury and scored 17 points to lead eight players in double figures for the Celtics. The Nets committed 11 turnovers in the first quarter and finished with a season-high 25.
at New Orleans 114, Memphis 95: Anthony Davis had 36 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Pelicans handed the Grizzlies their sixth straight loss. Second-year pro Frank Jackson scored a career-high 17 for New Orleans.
at Portland 111, New York 101: Despite foul trouble, the Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic (20 points) scored 20 or more points for the fourth consecutive game. Enes Kanter came off the bench with 18 points and 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double for the Knicks, who have lost nine of 10.
at Sacramento 111, Orlando 95: De’Aaron Fox had 20 points on nine-of-14 shooting for the Kings, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Rookie Marvin Bagley III, in his first appearance since missing 11 games with a knee injury, had eight points and six rebounds.
Lakers 107, at Dallas 97