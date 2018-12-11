Soccer! Sigi Schmid is hospitalized

Hello and welcome to the L.A. Times soccer newsletter. I’m Kevin Baxter, the Times’ soccer writer. We have a lot to talk about this week, but unfortunately we start with bad news: Former Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, is in intensive care at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The hospital declined to release information about Schmid’s condition or why he was admitted, citing privacy concerns. But his illness is believed to be heart-related and very serious.

Schmid, 65, who has battled weight issues for years, has also had heart trouble recently, and his health was a quiet concern in the Galaxy locker room before his firing in September.

A member of the national soccer and UCLA athletic halls of fame, Schmid won 266 regular and postseason games over 18 seasons in MLS, leading the Galaxy to their first MLS Cup title in 2002 and the Columbus Crew to a league championship six years later. He also won three Supporters Shields — an award for the team with the best regular-season record — and five U.S. Open Cups. In 2000, he took the Galaxy to their only CONCACAF title.

An all-conference midfielder at UCLA, Schmid later coached the Bruins to three NCAA championships and 16 consecutive playoff appearances during 19 seasons in which his teams went 322-63-33.

When I first began tweeting news of Schmid’s condition Monday morning, I was struck by the touching reactions I got. Many people wrote to say they had rooted against Schmid’s teams at Columbus and Seattle or didn’t like his coaching with the Galaxy, but most everyone also spoke about how they had always heard he was a nice guy, a guy they respected … a guy they had learned to love.

“Legend! I hope he recovers and gets back to where he belongs, on the sideline,” wrote one fan.

“If you have a chance to talk to anyone in the family please let them know that Galaxy, Sounders and Crew fans are all united in our hopes that Sigi pulls through and makes a full recovery,” read another tweet.

But the most common reply was also the simplest — and it was one repeated over and over: “Prayers for Sigi and his family.”

Galaxy coaching search nears an end

Schmid was let go by the Galaxy in September, with six games remaining in the season, leaving Dominic Kinnear, his top assistant, to guide the team the rest of the way as interim manager.

The Galaxy are finally expected to name a permanent replacement this week and if you believe what you see, it will be former Portland Timbers coach Caleb Porter.

Porter was sitting courtside at Monday’s Lakers game with team president Chris Klein, new general manager Dennis Te Kloese and Dan Beckerman, CEO of AEG, the Galaxy’s parent company. It would be easier to hide on stage at the Academy Awards than courtside at a Lakers game, so clearly Klein and Co. were showing their hand.

Klein pulled the same trick two years ago when he sat courtside with free-agent midfielder Jermaine Jones, whom the team signed shortly afterward. (That deal didn’t work out so well, by the way.)

Porter, Klein’s college roommate at Indiana, was a hugely successful college coach at Akron, winning a national championship in 2010. In his only pro job, he took Portland to an MLS Cup title in 2015 and finished first in the Western Conference standings in 2017 before stepping down as the Timbers’ coach 13 months ago.

Te Kloese, by the way, met with Galaxy supporters on Monday and was officially introduced as general manager Tuesday morning.

The United way

Speaking of the Portland Timbers, they were back in the MLS Cup final last weekend, but they didn’t fare as well as they had with Porter, losing 2-0 to Atlanta United.

Whether that game will prove to be the transformative moment it felt like remains to be seen. But all the signs are there.

There was the electric MLS-record crowd of 73,019, the fourth 72,000-plus throng at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. There was Josef Martinez scoring one goal and assisting on the other to win game MVP honors, giving him a rare trifecta of such awards. Martinez, who scored a record 35 goals in 39 games this season, was also the league and All-Star Game MVP.

And then there was team owner Arthur Blank accepting the championship trophy after four years of benevolent stewardship that spared no expense and considered no detail too small.

Blank brought the franchise into existence in 2014, hired former Tottenham executive Darren Eales as president, former national team captain Carlos Bocanegra as technical director and former Barcelona and Paraguayan national team coach Tata Martino as coach. He then gave them a state-of-the-art development academy and a $1.6-billion stadium and watched the club win an MLS-best 40 games and a league championship in its first two seasons.

And they did it all by playing attractive, entertaining and attacking soccer. It was an ambitious plan and one the club executed flawlessly.

“This is a good example of the potential of soccer in every major city throughout this great continent,” Blank said after Saturday’s game. “And this can be duplicated elsewhere.”

That last part is debatable, but certainly the Atlanta model is one every MLS franchise is going to try to copy. Because if the Galaxy, with five league championships and a roster of alumni stars including David Beckham, Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard, was the model club of the league’s first two decades, Atlanta United is the one everyone is chasing now.

And in case anyone wasn’t paying attention, before the game Atlanta’s supporter groups unfurled a banner of a train with an “MLS 3.0” sign.

Consider how the league has changed since Blank was first asked to join about 15 years ago. MLS was then a league of primarily domestic talent that was moving out of massive football stadiums and into suburban soccer-specific stadiums such as the StubHub Center, the Galaxy’s home in Carson; Dick’s Sporting Goods Park outside Denver or Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill.

Now half the league’s players are foreign-born and many play in downtown venues — some massive, some quaint.