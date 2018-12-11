Former Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid hospitalized

A member of both the national soccer and UCLA halls of fame, Schmid won 266 regular-season and postseason victories over 18 seasons, leading the Galaxy to its first MLS Cup title in 2002 and the Columbus Crew to a league championship six years later. He also won three Supporters Shields, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record, five U.S. Open Cups and in 2000 he took the Galaxy to their only CONCACAF title.