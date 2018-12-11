Former Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid hospitalized

Former Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, was in intensive care at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Monday, confirmed the hospital, which refused to release any other information.
Schmid, 65, has battled both weight and heart issues in recent years, and his health was a quiet concern in the Galaxy locker room before Schmid’s firing in September. His family did not immediately respond to messages.
A member of both the national soccer and UCLA halls of fame, Schmid won 266 regular-season and postseason victories over 18 seasons, leading the Galaxy to its first MLS Cup title in 2002 and the Columbus Crew to a league championship six years later. He also won three Supporters Shields, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record, five U.S. Open Cups and in 2000 he took the Galaxy to their only CONCACAF title.
An all-conference midfielder at UCLA, Schmid later coached the Bruins to three NCAA championships and 16 consecutive playoff appearances during 19 seasons in which his teams went 322-63-33.