High school soccer team in Vermont has a message for everyone

The equal pay for female athletes movement has reached a high school in Vermont.

After the Burlington High girls soccer team scored with less than five minutes to play in their game against South Burlington, the players ran toward the stands in celebration and removed their jerseys, revealing shirts underneath that read #EQUALPAY.

Unfortunately, the rules in Vermont are that if you remove your jersey, you get a yellow card.

While the ref was issuing yellow cards, the crowd started chanting “equal pay.”

The idea for the shirts came a month or so ago, and the shirts proved to be so popular that they quickly sold more than 500 of them. “Then we partnered with some organizations that focus on women’s economic security in Vermont and it kind of spread like wildfire,” team member Lydia Sheeser told the Burlington Free Press.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy bought a shirt and sent it out on social media. Each costs $25, with men invited to pay 16% more ($4.80) as a symbol of the average disparity between what men and women make in Vermont.

The profits will go toward the Greater Burlington Girls Soccer League, Sheeser said.

World Series odds

Oddsmakers at BetOnline have made the Houston Astros heavy favorites to win the World Series over the Washington Nationals. Here’s a closer look:

Odds to win series

Washington Nationals, 19-10

Houston Astros, 5-11

Exact Outcome

Nationals in four, 20-1

Nationals in five, 9-1

Nationals in six, 8-1

Nationals in seven, 7-1

Astros in four, 7-1

Astros in five, 5-1

Astros in six, 7-2

Astros in seven, 4-1

Your favorite sports moment

What is your favorite all-time local sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and tell me what it is and why and it could appear in a future daily sports newsletter or Morning Briefing.

This moment comes from Bill Francis of Pasadena:

“One of my oldest LA sports moments occurred in late Sept. 1951 when I was nine years old. At that time, the Rams had a promotion called ‘Free Football For Kids.’ If an adult purchased one general admission ticket, he or she could take up to five kids to the game for free.

“A friend’s dad took me, his son, and three other kids to a game between the Rams and a team called the New York Yanks. It was my first NFL game. The game was played on a warm Friday night. The game ball was white with black stripes around it near both ends. The Rams won the game 54-14 and quarterback Norm Van Brocklin passed for 554 yards which is still the NFL record for single-game passing yardage.

“The Rams went on to win the NFL championship that year.”