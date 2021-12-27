Advertisement
Share
Sports

Santa Anita cancels Thursday racing in anticipation of rain

Riders take to the track at Santa Anita Park.
Riders take to the track on opening day of a new meet at Santa Anita Park on Oct. 1.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

Santa Anita has canceled horse racing for Thursday in anticipation of heavy rain on Wednesday that is likely to continue into the next day. It was also cause for some shifts in the stakes schedule over the remainder of the weekend.

The track started its signature season on Sunday by having to move six of its 11 races off the turf because of rain the previous week. Limited turf racing resumed on a special Monday card.

Santa Anita has been trying to build a strong turf schedule the last two years, sometimes making half the races on the grass. However, turf doesn’t have the flexibility that the dirt track has when it comes to handling excess water. A dirt surface can be sealed, or compressed, allowing water to not seep into the ground but instead run off the top. Track maintenance will then harrow the track to release the compactness and return it to its regular consistency for racing.

Some of the races scheduled for Thursday will be melded into Friday’s card. It’s unclear if Friday will be completely dirt racing or if a few races will be run on the grass. The Eddie Logan Stakes and Blue Norther Stakes scheduled for Friday have been moved to Sunday. Both are one-mile turf races for 2-year-olds. The Robert Frankel Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf has been moved to Saturday.

Advertisement

The addition of the Frankel race means Saturday will have four graded stakes. The most interesting is the Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the dirt. It’s a Kentucky Derby prep race offering 10 points to the winner, not enough to get a horse a spot in the Churchill Downs race.

Kentucky Derby entrant Hot Rod Charlie works out Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Sports

Hot Rod Charlie looks to extend feel-good story into new year as Santa Anita opens

Hot Rod Charlie was horse racing’s feel-good story of 2021. His owners and trainer hope for one more year of racing, starting Sunday at Santa Anita.

What makes it interesting is that trainer Bob Baffert could enter at least four horses in the race but Churchill Downs has made him ineligible to win Derby qualifying points. Baffert has not been charged with anything, but the track made the move after Medina Spirit, this year’s Derby winner, tested positive for a legal medication that is banned on race day. Baffert has a two-year ban from Churchill Downs properties, pending litigation. The points any of his horses would normally be awarded are vacated.

Post time on Friday and Sunday is 12:30 p.m., with a noon post on Saturday.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement