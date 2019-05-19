No. 1 UCLA takes over first place in Pac-12 baseball behind Garrett Mitchell

Garrett Mitchell, a sophomore outfielder who starred at Orange Lutheran, got his fourth triple during the three-game series in a 14-2 victory over Washington on Sunday. He has nine triples on the season. He also hit a two-run home run, one of six home runs hit by Bruins. Ryan Kreidler had four hits, including two home runs, and finished with four RBIs. Jeremy Ydens hit two home runs and had five RBIs and Michael Toglia hit his 13th home run.