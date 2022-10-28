Bringing back the ‘swagger’: Four things to watch for in USC vs. Arizona

Even as the tears welled up and their pain laid bare in the Utah visitors’ locker room, Caleb Williams said he could sense a different energy looming beneath the heartbreak of USC’s first defeat.

“There was a certain confidence, a certain swagger,” the Trojans quarterback recalled this week. It was right then, Williams said, that he was certain USC would bounce back after its bye.

The chance to prove it comes Saturday in the desert, where the Trojans have lost just twice to Arizona in the last three decades. The two-week wait, after such a charged postgame, has been an excruciating one, Lincoln Riley said.

“This game can’t get here soon enough,” the coach said.

The two weeks did give USC’s quarterback a chance to “get back on track mentally and physically,” Williams said. He has no doubts about where USC is heading from here.

“We’ve got a run to make, and it’s going to be pretty awesome.”

Here are three things to watch for when USC faces Arizona on Saturday at 4 p.m. PDT (Pac-12 Network):