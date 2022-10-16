Can USC football recover from this? Four takeaways from the Trojans’ loss to Utah

As the weeks progressed, Caleb Williams punctuated each of his postgame press conferences with a joyful declaration of USC’s unblemished record. The numbers climbed: 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, all the way to 6-0 — the best start for a USC team since 2006.

But after No. 20 Utah shocked the No. 7 Trojans with a 43-42 win on Saturday, Williams was forced to choose a new message.

“Fight on,” Williams said as he rose from his press conference chair, his eyes red and swollen.

USC’s famous rallying cry couldn’t be more fitting for a team confronted with its first major adversity during a mostly charmed season. Saturday’s loss dashed USC’s hopes for an undefeated season, but the rest of the team’s goals — a conference championship, a shot at the College Football Playoff semifinals — remain alive. Now it’s a question whether this newly assembled group of super transfers and coaches can rally to chase them.

“I feel like it’s going to fuel the fire a lot,” running back Travis Dye said. “Just seeing the guys in the locker room right now, nobody’s head’s down. We have everything we want in front of us.”

Here are four takeaways from USC’s first loss of the year: