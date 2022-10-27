College football Saturday: The six best games to watch and stream

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud passes against Rutgers on Oct. 11. (Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

Ohio State heads to Happy Valley with the same record as rival Michigan — 4-0 in the East Division of the Big Ten, and 7-0 overall. The Buckeyes have won five consecutive games against the Nittany Lions, though none by more than 13 points. Last week, quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 34-10 win over Iowa. Penn State’s Sean Clifford had four touchdown passes in a 45-17 rout of Minnesota. Ohio State is favored by 15½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app