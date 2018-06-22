Patrick Soon-Shiong – Owner and Executive Chairman

Dr. Soon-Shiong, a physician, surgeon, researcher, philanthropist and scientist, invented and developed the revolutionary drug Abraxane, which has received FDA approval for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, lung cancer and advanced pancreatic cancer. Abraxane is the only drug of its kind to be approved in first line therapies across this broad spectrum of tumors in both the U.S. and E.U. Over the course of Dr. Soon-Shiong’s career, he has pioneered novel therapies for both diabetes and cancer, published over 100 scientific papers, and has issued over 230 patents worldwide for groundbreaking advancements spanning myriad fields of technology and medicine. As a surgeon, Dr. Soon-Shiong performed the world’s first encapsulated human islet transplant, the first engineered islet cell transplant and the first pig-to-man islet cell transplant in diabetic patients.