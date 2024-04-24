For the Record - April 24, 2024

Lourdes Portillo: In the April 23 Calendar section, the obituary for filmmaker Lourdes Portillo said she died of pancreatic cancer. She was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer.

Latasha Harlins: In the April 21 Section A, an opinion article referred to “stolen orange juice” as leading to the 1991 shooting death of Latasha Harlins, a Black teenager. When the altercation began that ended with her being shot, Harlins had had money in her hand that would have covered the cost of the juice. She had not stolen it.

