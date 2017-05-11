Chris Argentieri – Senior Vice President and General Manager

Chris Argentieri is Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Los Angeles Times, overseeing advertising and sponsorship sales, business development and strategic partnerships, operations and specialty products.
After joining the company in late 2014, Argentieri has led initiatives to extend The Times brand and its journalism to additional platforms, collaborate with other businesses and organizations, and refine the product portfolio and marketing offerings to better serve clients.
Argentieri brings more than 20 years of media industry experience to his role at The Times. He was previously President of The Enthusiast Network (TEN), the country's largest collection of special-interest media, which includes more than 75 publications, 100 websites, 800 branded products and 50 annual events. Prior to that, he served as TEN's Chief Operating Officer overseeing technology, consumer marketing and brand development.
Earlier in his career, Argentieri held a variety of operational roles at Hearst Magazines. He holds a BS in Accounting from Alfred University in Alfred, NY.