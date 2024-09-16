L.A. Times Food Introduces Two New Signature Spice Blends with Burlap & Barrel

L.A. Times Food has launched two new spice blends, L.A. Asada and Salty Angeleno, in collaboration with Burlap & Barrel, a leading purveyor of single origin spices sourced directly from smallholder farmers around the world. L.A. Asada is a classic backyard grilling blend, and Salty Angeleno is a Michelada seasoning salt. These blends follow the first collaboration blend, California Heat, a dry chili crisp. All three are available for purchase now.

Times deputy food editor Betty Hallock worked with the rest of the Food team and Burlap & Barrel to develop the two new blends.

“We were thrilled to get into the kitchen with the spices that made our first collaboration, California Heat, so great, plus more single-origin ingredients with flavors that reflect the way we eat in Los Angeles,” said Hallock. “We particularly love smoked chiles and the bright zing of citrus. That profile is a central theme in all three blends, but each has its own personality. California Heat is a dry chili crisp while L.A. Asada is meant to capture the spirit of grilling, and Salty Angeleno is an ace michelada seasoning that we also love to sprinkle on fruit.”

Ethan Frisch, co-founder and co-CEO of Burlap & Barrel, explained why they chose to collaborate with L.A. Times Food: “The L.A. Times is an iconic publication covering one of the most exciting food cities in the world, and we are thrilled to be working together to create these beautiful spice blends that pack all the spiciness and complexity of L.A.’s food scene into a single jar.”