Nicholas Goldberg — Editor of the Editorial Pages

Nicholas Goldberg joined the Los Angeles Times in 2002 as editor of the op-ed page and the Sunday Opinion section. He became deputy editor of the editorial pages in 2008 and a year later was named editor of the editorial pages.
He is a former reporter and editor at Newsday in New York, where he worked as Middle East bureau chief from 1995 to 1998. In that job, he covered the Israeli-Palestinian peace process; presidential elections in Iran; arms monitoring in Iraq; famine in Sudan; civil war in Algeria; war in Lebanon and the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in Saudi Arabia.
Goldberg also covered the 1992 presidential campaign of Bill Clinton, and as statehouse bureau chief in New York, the administrations of Governors Mario Cuomo and George Pataki. He also served as Sunday business editor for Newsday, which he joined in 1983.
Between 1999 and 2002, Goldberg worked conducting polls, focus groups and other strategic research for foundations, corporations and political candidates. During those years, he served as senior vice president of Benenson Strategy Group and as a director of Penn, Schoen and Berland Associates.
Goldberg's writing has been widely published including in the Los Angeles Times, New Republic, New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Nation, Sunday Times of London, Washington Monthly, American Lawyer and Conde Nast Traveler, among others.
He is a graduate of Harvard University, with a bachelor's degree in government.