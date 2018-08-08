From the bookstore to the silver screen: 12 not-to-be-missed movies based on books

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (out now): The title character of Emily M. Danforth's 2012 novel is a 12-year-old girl in Montana who moves in with her grandmother and aunt after her parents are killed in a car crash. When they discover that Cameron is a lesbian, she's sent to a conversion camp to be “cured” of her homosexuality. Desiree Akhavan's film adaptation stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Cameron and Quinn Shephard as the girl on whom she develops a crush.