The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 25
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
4. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
6. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.
7. Lady Macbeth by Ava Reid (Del Rey: $29) Shakespeare’s most famous villainess comes up for a reimagining.
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $30) A giant Pacific octopus bonds with a widow at a Washington state aquarium.
9. The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman (Viking: $35) A new take on the Arthurian legend from the Magicians trilogy author.
10. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $30) Two youths — a one-eyed boy and a beekeeper girl — find friendship and a lifelong bond.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster: $30) The most powerful woman in American political history tells the story of how she became a master legislator.
3. On the Edge by Nate Silver (Penguin Press: $35) A deep investigation of the hidden world of power brokers and risk takers.
4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.
6. Men Have Called Her Crazy by Anna Marie Tendler (Simon & Schuster: $30) The popular artist’s memoir reckons with mental health as well as the insidious ways men affect the lives of women.
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) A pragmatic road map to success.
8. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
9. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
10. Shameless by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper: $28) The progressive activist examines the disarray of American politics and what Democrats need to do to get us out of it.
Paperback fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. The Pairing by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin: $20)
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)
6. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
9. The Exchange by John Grisham (Vintage: $18)
10. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance (Harper: $19)
2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
3. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $20)
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
9. Dopamine Nation by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton: $20)
10. Think Again by Adam Grant (Penguin: $20)
