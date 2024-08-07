The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 11

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

4. Liars by Sarah Manguso (Hogarth: $28) An exploration of a marriage that’s falling apart.

5. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.

6. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

7. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) A tale of self-discovery with plenty of food, fashion and art.

8. The Book of Elsewhere by China Mieville and Keanu Reeves (Del Rey: $30) An immortal warrior journeys through an alternative world to understand his immortality.

9. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $30) Two youths — a one-eyed boy and a beekeeper girl — find friendship and a lifelong bond.

10. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday: $27) A succinct vision of what an autocratic state looks like, not run by one bad man but nefarious, powerful networks.

3. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

5. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) An inspiring and pragmatic roadmap to success.

7. All in the Family by Fred C. Trump III (Gallery Books: $30) A memoir from former President Trump’s nephew.

8. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian crafts a work of biography, memoir and history.

9. JFK Jr. by RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil (Gallery Books: $31) The inner-workings of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his legacy.

10. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $27) A neurosurgeon’s memoir after his terminal cancer diagnosis at age 36.



Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

4. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

5. This Summer Will Be Different by Carlene Fortune (Berkley: $19)

6. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

7. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper Perennial Modern Classics: $18)

8. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

9. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)

10. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

5. Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance (Harper: $19)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

9. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $17)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

