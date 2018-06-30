Books: Remembering Harlan Ellison, following Robert Frost and more

It came as a surprise, I was told: Harlan Ellison died in his sleep Wednesday night at age 84. The science fiction writer — who hated it when people called him that — was sharply intelligent, influential in his writing and thinking and sometimes pugilistic in both words and deeds. Here’s our obituary, and dont’ miss this remembrance from Critic at Large John Scalzi, who saw the complexities of Ellison’s character.